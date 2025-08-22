Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in World Kinect by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in World Kinect by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Kinect by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in World Kinect by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC opened at $25.7830 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WKC. Bank of America reduced their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.40.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

