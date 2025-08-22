Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LADR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,586.88. This represents a 28.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.1550 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

