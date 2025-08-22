Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Acushnet $GOLF

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,742 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $6,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after purchasing an additional 80,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLF

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $77.1450 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.