Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.77 Million Stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Diversified Energy worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diversified Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diversified Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $16.1860 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.