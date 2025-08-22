Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.80 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $52.1140 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%.The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 164.50%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

