Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.82 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,388.37. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $2,835,033.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 188,991 shares in the company, valued at $21,839,799.96. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,219 shares of company stock worth $15,098,642 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.2%

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $116.5440 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $172.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

