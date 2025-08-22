Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 156.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,322,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 121,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,018,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 416,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 155,608 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

PRAA stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PRA Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRA Group

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.