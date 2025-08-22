Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 809.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

