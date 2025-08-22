Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 11,195 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 68.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4,926.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 42,647 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of LendingTree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TREE opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

