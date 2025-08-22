Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 914.7% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 23.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.77. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

