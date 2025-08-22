Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.9690 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $996.29 million, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.02%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

