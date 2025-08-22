Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 656,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:CNS opened at $71.6210 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

