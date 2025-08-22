Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 975,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,212,000 after purchasing an additional 357,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,668,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

JAZZ opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.43.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

