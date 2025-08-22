Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,559 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Envista worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Envista by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,059,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,630,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envista by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,923 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 615,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,375,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,080 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $20.4350 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

