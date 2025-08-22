Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,673 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,223,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,431,000 after buying an additional 413,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.2450 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

