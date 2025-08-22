Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,053 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR opened at $11.3550 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.