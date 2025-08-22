Deutsche Bank AG Sells 165,440 Shares of GDS Holdings $GDS

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,440 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 62,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

GDS Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of GDS stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. GDS Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $375.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

