Deutsche Bank AG Sells 197,895 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,895 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 12,836,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after acquiring an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after acquiring an additional 895,304 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

View Our Latest Report on Ocular Therapeutix

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.