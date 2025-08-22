Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,119 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCN stock opened at $29.9760 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

