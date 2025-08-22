Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,861 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1,114.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 151,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 168,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $65,746,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.0060 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

