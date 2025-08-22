Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,508 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Towne Bank worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $35.50 on Friday. Towne Bank has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

