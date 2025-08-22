Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 617,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,008,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,029,000 after buying an additional 809,864 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Transocean by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,470,701 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 520,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Transocean by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,152,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,608 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 2,221,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

Transocean Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.8250 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

