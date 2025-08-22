Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $14,988,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Getty Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 360,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Getty Realty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.70 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

Getty Realty Profile

Further Reading

