DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Financial Analysis

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of DMC Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DMC Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DMC Global and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMC Global -17.54% -1.27% -0.48% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMC Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 IperionX 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DMC Global and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.

DMC Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. IperionX has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Given DMC Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DMC Global is more favorable than IperionX.

Volatility & Risk

DMC Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DMC Global and IperionX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMC Global $642.85 million 0.21 -$94.45 million ($8.64) -0.77 IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A

IperionX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DMC Global.

Summary

IperionX beats DMC Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About IperionX

(Get Free Report)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.