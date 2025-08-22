DNOW Inc. $DNOW Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,045 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DNOW were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DNOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.9750 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

