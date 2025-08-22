Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,747 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $54.6340 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

