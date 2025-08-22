Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 838.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.4350 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1,650.0%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 261.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jones Trading boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

