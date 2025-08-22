Elm3 Financial Group LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Elm3 Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.9% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $273,751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,199.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

