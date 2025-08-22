Elme Communities $ELME Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 12.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Price Performance

ELME stock opened at $16.7870 on Friday. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

