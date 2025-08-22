Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and traded as high as $45.53. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMRAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Emera Trading Up 1.0%
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
