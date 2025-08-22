Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.98 and traded as low as $85.41. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $86.38, with a volume of 11,042,244 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 547,621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 223,048,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,435,626,000 after purchasing an additional 223,007,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,506,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,452 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,007,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,850 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,547,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,836,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 770.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,418,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,982 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

