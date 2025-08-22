Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE:EL opened at $87.6870 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

