First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

First Advantage Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $16.32 on Thursday. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 544.00 and a beta of 1.24.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Advantage by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in First Advantage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

