First Bancorp $FBNC Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of First Bancorp worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,654,000 after buying an additional 585,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. First Bancorp has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $53.23.

First Bancorp Cuts Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

