First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

