Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in Flex by 46.9% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 65,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flex by 40.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Flex by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 2,520 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $125,042.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,444.76. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,706 shares of company stock worth $28,746,344 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

