FonU2 (OTCMKTS:FONU) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FonU2 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
About FonU2
FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.
