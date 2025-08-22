Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.5230 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.