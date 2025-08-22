Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.45 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 62.81 ($0.84). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.83), with a volume of 186,442 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 80.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GENL

Genel Energy Price Performance

About Genel Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.45. The stock has a market cap of £218.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.