Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.45 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 62.81 ($0.84). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.83), with a volume of 186,442 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GENL
Genel Energy Price Performance
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.