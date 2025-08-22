Glynn Capital Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

