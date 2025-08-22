Gogo Inc. $GOGO Stock Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 2,099,145 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC grew its position in Gogo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,363,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,147,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 278.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 88.04%. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Gogo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Moore acquired 10,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,607,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,810. This represents a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

