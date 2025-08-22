Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,283 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $11.2350 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%.The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.