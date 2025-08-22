Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,342.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 269,615 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 198,024 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 7,878.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $6,473,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 193,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $66.9310 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.83. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $1,335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 273,605 shares in the company, valued at $18,265,869.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

