Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $115.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE TGT opened at $97.0770 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.