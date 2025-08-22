Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Hawkins worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in Hawkins by 2.1% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 97,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

HWKN stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

