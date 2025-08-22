HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 48,247 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of American Healthcare REIT worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,180,000 after buying an additional 4,716,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $68,097,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 861,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $15,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:AHR opened at $42.4430 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -192.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

