HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 50,088 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of QXO worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $18.8480 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QXO. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

