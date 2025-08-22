HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 50,088 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of QXO worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
QXO Trading Down 2.2%
NASDAQ:QXO opened at $18.8480 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34.
QXO Company Profile
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
