HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $93.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

