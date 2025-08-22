HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $64.36 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

