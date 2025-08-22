HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,391 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,674,000 after buying an additional 634,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.8950 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

